Indianapolis Colts must sign Philip Rivers to make Super Bowl push

More Sports
MMA 53m ago
UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs Figueiredo Results
UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs Figueiredo Feb 29, 2020 Chartway Arena Norfolk, Virginia UFC (…)
Guru QB 1hr ago
Are the Redskins moving on from Dwayne Haskins?
You’ve got to hand it to the National Football League, because even when the season is over, it’s never really over either. From the NFL (…)
Oilers 3hr ago
Oilers Gameday: Vs. Jets
The Edmonton Oilers return home to Rogers Place for a single game against the Winnipeg Jets. It just so happens to be a massive game (…)
Mavericks 3hr ago
Luka Doncic had a blast partying it up for 21st birthday in Miami (Video)
It’s been quite the year for Luka Doncic, as he’s been in the MVP discussion in just his second season in the NBA, and he has the (…)
Penguins 4hr ago
Gameday 64: Penguins at Sharks
Penguins at Sharks SAP Center | San Jose, CA 10:30PM Eastern | NBCSCA | ATTSN-PT (…)
NFL 4hr ago
Surprising Redskins rumor indicates team could sign Philip Rivers
It’s sure beginning to look as if the Redskins new coaching staff and front-office shot-callers don’t have confidence in Dwayne Haskins (…)
Promoted 5hr ago
Look: Luka Doncic wishes beautiful girlfriend Anamaria Goltes 'happy birthday'
Life is good for Mavericks young superstar Luka Doncic. For starters, the 21-year-old phenom is already an MVP candidate, in just his second (…)
Islanders 5hr ago
Islanders to return to Long Island full time next season
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — The Islanders are making their Long Island return a full year early. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (…)
Bucks 6hr ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo fires back at James Harden over scathing comments
A former MVP recently threw some major shade at the reigning one, and the comments have dominated headlines as a result. James Harden an (…)
Eagles 6hr ago
Running backs update at Combine should interest Eagles
In 2019 the Eagles got a 2nd-round gem when they drafted Miles Sanders. It’s one reason to pay attention to the Running Backs drill (…)
Comments