Indianapolis Colts must sign Philip Rivers to make Super Bowl push

Super Bowl windows in the NFL don’t remain open for long, as free agency creates roster turnover, and makes building for long-term success difficult. Not only that, opposing teams spend plenty of time watching film, in an attempt to figure out how to beat their opponent — on both sides of the ball. A good offensive and defensive scheme, with a solid coaching staff, only goes so far, as eventually, the balance of power shifts in the NFL, which we’re currently seeing, as the Patriots’ dynasty appears to have finally come to an end.

Tom Brady could be one of many quarterbacks on the free-agent market, and he could finally be divorcing from head coach Bill Belichick, taking his six Super Bowl rings elsewhere. All signs do point to Brady leaving in an attempt to experience what it feels like to play for another team, whether it’s for the Titans, Raiders or Chargers.

Speaking of the Chargers, they parted ways with longtime quarterback Philip Rivers, who had been the team’s starter since 2004, when he entered the league. As such, Rivers is currently on the market, and a few teams appear to be interested in his service, given that he’s only 38 years old, and clearly still has a few years left in the tank.

And the Colts would be wise to come calling.

Indianapolis is clearly in win-now mode , with loads of talent on both sides of the ball, and a stout offensive line — a benefit Rivers did not have in Los Angeles and San Diego, like ever, and especially not over the past few seasons. Rivers is a prototypical pocket passer, so good protection and a strong running game is paramount for his success. If he were to land in Indianapolis, he’d have both of those areas covered.

Sure, the travel could be an issue, as Rivers and his family recently moved to Florida, but he could commute home for a day or two at the end of the week via a jet, as it’s not a long distance. He could even get team owner Jim Irsay to hook him up with transportation with a clause in his contract. It’s all doable. Or, he could even live in Indianapolis for the season, as NBA players have done in the past.

Currently, the Colts are listed at 40-to-1 odds to win the Super Bowl, with sportsbooks clearly overlooking the team, given that quarterback Jacoby Brissett clearly took a step back last season, and held the team back from reaching its full potential (as did Adam Vinatieri, who missed a few big kicks). But if Rivers were to take Brissett's place, it'd be a clear upgrade, and we can expect their odds of winning to increase.