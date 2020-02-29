Luka Doncic had a blast partying it up for 21st birthday in Miami (Video)

It’s been quite the year for Luka Doncic, as he’s been in the MVP discussion in just his second season in the NBA, and he has the Mavericks currently positioned to make the playoffs.

Not only that, the NBA’s schedule gurus did him a favor this weekend, as the Mavericks played against the Heat in Miami in Friday night.

That was fortuitous, as it turned out that Friday was Doncic’s 21st birthday. So, as you might imagine, he hit up South Beach to party it up and celebrate.

So Luka Doncic spent his 21st birthday partying with Puerto Rican legends JJ Barea, Anuel and Bad Bunny in Miami on the same night Bad Bunny released #YHLQMDLG Luka is Puerto Rican now, sorry y'all pic.twitter.com/x4G5lcT4Rn — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) February 29, 2020

Luka out in Miami last night for his 21st birthday 😂 (via @Anuel_2bleA) pic.twitter.com/VqGjCyuU18 — ESPN (@espn) February 29, 2020

Doncic partied it up with Bad Bunny, Anuel AA and other celebrities that we don’t know anything about.