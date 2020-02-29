Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Bradley Beal

By February 29, 2020

By:

Feb 28, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Bradley Beal – Washington (vs Utah)

42 points, 17-33 FG, 2-4 FT, 6 3PTs, 5 rebounds, 10 assists, 2 steals

Double B’s career year continues unabated.

 

