Ravens focus on pass rushers at Combine

The Baltimore Ravens are certainly interested in drafting at several positions, but pass rusher seems to be their main focus.

I mean, they’re watching everybody at every position at the Combine, but they are putting their laser-stare attention on those edge guys.

Clifton Brown of BaltimoreRavens.com agrees:

“If it happens in the first round, or on Day 3, adding someone who can harass the quarterback on a regular basis is on the Ravens’ to-do list as they continue to evaluate prospects at the NFL Combine. The status of the team’s best pass rusher, outside linebacker Matthew Judon is uncertain as he approaches free agency, and even if the Ravens retain Judon via the franchise tag or a long-term deal, they are consistently looking for pass rushers to add.”

Defensive linemen and linebackers will be doing on-field workouts Saturday in Indianapolis, and Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta expects to see a host of players he likes.