UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs Figueiredo

Feb 29, 2020

Chartway Arena

Norfolk, Virginia

UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs Figueiredo Results

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

7,825 – best in recent memory (but basically only because of title fight)

UFC Fight Night cards range between 3,200-9,900 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Flyweight Championship:

Joseph Benavidez (28-5, #1 ranked flyweight) vs Deiveson Figueiredo (17-1, #4 ranked flyweight)

Women’s Featherweights:

Felicia Spencer (7-1, #19 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Zarah Fairn dos Santos (6-3, #27 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Ion Cutelaba (15-4, 1 NC, #17 ranked light heavyweight) vs Magomed Ankalaev (12-1, #27 ranked light heavyweight)

Women’s Featherweights:

Megan Anderson (10-4, #11 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Norma Dumont (16-6-1)

Featherweights:

Grant Dawson (14-1, #29 ranked featherweight) vs Darrick Minner (23-10)

Prelims (ESPN+ – 5:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:

Brendan Allen (13-3, #29 ranked middleweight) vs Tom Breese (11-1, #22 ranked middleweight)

Heavyweights:

Marcin Tybura (17-6, #15 ranked heavyweight) **WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

vs Sergey Spivak (10-1, #25 ranked heavyweight)

Lightweights:

Luis Pena (7-2, #33 ranked lightweight) **WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

vs Steve Garcia (10-3)

Featherweights:

Jordan Griffin (17-7, #64 ranked featherweight) **WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (GUILLOTINE CHOKE) – ROUND 2 (3:38)

vs TJ Brown (14-6)

Featherweights:

Aalon Cruz (8-2) vs

Spike Carlyle (8-1) **WINNER VIA TKO (ELBOWS & PUNCHES) – ROUND 1 (1:25)

Welterweights:

Sean Brady (11-0, #63 ranked welterweight) **WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

vs Ismail Naurdiev (19-3, #31 ranked welterweight)

