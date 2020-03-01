JJ, TJ Watt have funny exchange on Twitter (Video)

JJ and TJ Watt are not only two of the most dominant defensive players in the NFL, but they also both have a great sense of humor as well.
The Texans defensive end has won a Defensive Player of the Year award, and his brother, frankly, should’ve earned the same honor this year. Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore beat him out, even though he was toasted a few games, such as when Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker beat him up in Week 17.
But TJ has kept a level head about it regardless, and he’ll likely return even more motivated this upcoming season.
He had some fun at his brother’s expense this weekend, when JJ posted a video of himself doing a banded speed workout. TJ, apparently, was not impressed, though.
But JJ fired back with the ultimate zinger.
Yeah, there’s no coming back from that response by JJ. Ouch. Brotherly love can be cruel.
