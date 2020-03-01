LeBron James, Zion Williamson exchange words in postgame embrace (Video)

One of the league’s best players of all time had a long talk with possibly the best rookie the NBA has ever seen, and fans around the world want to know what was said.

Both LeBron James and Zion Williamson led their teams in scoring in Sunday’s game, dropping 34 and 35, respectively. At the end of the day, though, it was the Lakers that emerged from the Big Easy with a 122-114 win.

Reporters surrounded Zion and LBJ after the game, when the two met on the court for a warm embrace. They had an interesting conversation, and everyone wants to know what was said.

Present x Future.pic.twitter.com/2lByzPIaDH — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) March 2, 2020

Any lip readers out there?