Look: Julian Edelman, Tom Brady caught facetiming with Mike Vrabel at UNC-Syracuse game

The Tom Brady free agency rumors had an interesting twist on Saturday, with him and Julian Edelman hitting up the UNC-Syracuse game.

At one point, Edelman was seen yelling “He’s coming back! He’s coming back!” to which Brady could only smile sheepishly in response.

An interesting moment also took place involving the two, when they elected to Facetime a friend from their seats. Fans took note of it, though, as it sure looked like they were chatting with Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

Tom Brady and Julian Edelman were on FaceTime with Titans coach Mike Vrabel. pic.twitter.com/iLBCusdqJ6 — Sporting News (@sportingnews) March 1, 2020

It could be nothing, or it could be something, given that the Titans are one of the teams reportedly in the mix for Brady’s services.