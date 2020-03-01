Penn State loses Class of 2021 TE commitment

If there is one thing to keep in mind when it comes to college football recruiting, it is that high school students will sometimes change their minds. And that’s OK. On Sunday, one player committed to Penn State in the Class of 2021 had one of those change of hearts.

Class of 2021 tight end Nick Elksnis has officially de-committed from Penn State, the Florida recruit announced.

After much thought, prayer, and conversation with my family, I have decided to decommit from Penn State and will be reopening my recruiting. #formygoodbutHISglory @ProImpactJax7v7 @ReturnOfJamez pic.twitter.com/j8w3xwBcZx — Nick Elksnis (@NickElksnis) March 1, 2020

Elksnis committed to the Nittany Lions last summer shortly after an official visit. We will have to wait to see where Elksnis ends up going now. While Penn State could still prove to be a viable option, the circumstances probably bode well for the Florida Gators. According to 247 Sports, Elksnis has “warm” interest in the Gators while Penn State has been downgraded to “cool.”

While the Jacksonville native appears to be staying closer to home, Penn State should still feel fairly comfortable with its current tight end situation. Pat Freiermuth is returning for the 2020 season and the future of the position should be pretty stable with four-star recruits in Zack Kuntz (Class of 2018), Brenton Strange (Class of 2019), and Theo Johnson (Class of 2020) preparing to continue the recent surge of Penn State tight ends. Penn State also added another three-star recruit at the position in the most recent recruiting class with Tyler Warren from Virginia.

