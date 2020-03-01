MMA

The Statistical Star of UFC Norfolk: Felicia Spencer

March 1, 2020

Feb 29, 2020; Norfolk, Virginia, USA; Felicia Spencer (red gloves) fights Zarah Fairn (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Chartway Arena. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there.  So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

 

Felicia Spencer (vs Zarah Fairn)

Key Stats: 

outstruck opponent 68 to 14 (40-13 significant strikes)
62% significant strike accuracy
1 for 2 takedowns
2 guard passes

Feenom stated her claim for next in line for a title shot.

 

 

