Watch Henry Ruggs show off ridiculous athleticism in dunk highlight video

Alabama product Henry Ruggs III is one of the quickest wide receivers in the 2020 NFL Draft class, and he’s surely going to get taken in the first round of the big event next month.

It’s unclear exactly where he’ll end up, and if he’ll be the first, second or third receiver off the board, but we do know that he has some serious leaps.

That was made clear in his Scouting Combine performance, but also in his skills on the basketball court. Check out some of these impressive dunks he threw down.

Henry Ruggs recorded a 4.27 in the 40 at the NFL combine yesterday. Here he is showing his athleticism in high school. (video via @hudl, JG Images, @__RUGGS) pic.twitter.com/WxK6slUuwA — Hoopmixtape.com (@Hoopmixtape) February 28, 2020

Wow.