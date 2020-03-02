Deiveson Figueiredo Career Earnings

MMA Manifesto

Oct 12, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) reacts against Tim Elliott (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

* denotes an estimated purse – UFC fights only – doesn’t include undisclosed and/or PPV bonuses

 

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 212 – Jun 3/17 – W (Beltran) – $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Machida – Oct 28/17 – W (Brooks) – $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Anders – Feb 3/18 – W (Morales) – $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 to show, $3,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Gaethje vs Vick – Aug 25/18 – W (Moraga) – $36,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Pettis – Mar 23/19 – L (Formiga) – $27,000 ($23,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 240 – Jul 27/19 – W (Pantoja) – $101,000 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Joanna vs Waterson – Oct 12/19 – W (Elliott) – $55,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs Figueiredo – Feb 29/20 – W (Benavidez) – $180,000 ($150,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

 

Total Career Earnings: $479,500

 

