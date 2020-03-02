Combat

Fight of the Day: Rocky Marciano vs. Roland La Starza II

Fight of the Day: Rocky Marciano vs. Roland La Starza II

Combat

Fight of the Day: Rocky Marciano vs. Roland La Starza II

By March 2, 2020

By: |

 

Date: September 24, 1953
Card:
Championship(s): NBA Heavyweight Championship (Marciano)
Venue: Polo Grounds
Location: New York City, New York

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Combat
Home