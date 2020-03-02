Florida Governor Responds To Coronavirus Cases in WWE ‘WrestleMania 36’ Area

As been reported by WTSP, the coronavirus has made its way into the Tampa Bay Area which will be the site of WrestleMania 36.

The governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, declared a state of emergency as the two cases of the virus had been confirmed.

DeSantis along with the surgeon general of the state issued an executive order but no official comment has been made in how this order will affect WrestleMania weekend in the area.

Photo: The Sun

Last week, The Tampa Bay Times were told by WWE officials that the organization would be monitoring the virus. Stephanie McMahon commented on the situation by making this statement:

“The health and safety of not only our fan base, but also our superstars, really does come first.”

WWE’s Executive Vice President Of Special Events John Saboor told the Times that he is positive that nothing will change and the show will go on.

“There are active and ongoing discussions at play internally, like there are in any sector of American business, and certainly families as a whole, I think those will continue.”

Photo: WWE

WrestleMania 36 is shaping up to be one of the most star studded Mania’s in recent years. Already announced are the Universal Championship match between Goldberg and Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley defends the NXT Women’s Championship against the winner of the 2020 Women’s Royal Rumble match Charlotte Flair, John Cena makes his in ring return as he takes on The Fiend and the WWE Championship will be on the line as Brock Lesnar defends against the 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble match winner Drew McIntyre.

With how the virus has been spreading all around the world and now making it’s way into states such as Washington, New York and now Tampa Bay, WWE is determined to ensure the safety of everyone that weekend and give everyone another memorable WrestleMania week.