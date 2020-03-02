Panthers rumors indicate Cam Newton could be traded, with Chargers in mix

The Los Angeles Chargers have made it clear that they’re moving on from Philip Rivers, who has been the team’s starting quarterback since 2004, but not much else is known in terms of their future plans.

Obviously, the quarterback position is the most important of any on the football field, as the NFL is a passing league, and the signal-caller is the leader of the offense that runs the show.

That’s why the Chargers are wasting no time in attempting to figure out how to fill that positional void, either via free agency or the draft. The rumors have suggested they’re interested in trading for Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, who missed the entire 2019 season with a foot injury.

Not only that, the Panthers, who have a fairly-new owner, and also a brand-new head coach, still haven’t spoken publicly about what they plan to do with Newton. A recent report from The Athletic states that the team is still not yet “committed” to keeping Newton on the roster.

It sure looks like the Panthers are shopping Newton behind the scenes, they just have to be careful in speaking about it, due to his medical issues. We wouldn’t be surprised to see him on the Chargers next season. Stay tuned.