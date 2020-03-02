Trevor Bauer hilariously tips his own pitches to troll Astros (Video)

The endless trolling of the Astros still hasn’t died down — at least not yet, anyway.

Houston’s involvement in one of the biggest scandals in MLB history has drawn the ire of opposing players, and understandably so.

They’ve been making their voices heard in spring training, since they really have nothing to lose by doing so. The games don’t count, but they can send a message nonetheless.

Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer did exactly that on Monday, blatantly “tipping” a pitch to a batter, letting Matt Beaty know that a fastball was coming.

Trevor Bauer, Glove Signing his Pitches. 😂 [That's one way to see how hitters hit when they know what's coming. ] pic.twitter.com/90mPPxagxn — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 2, 2020

Too funny.