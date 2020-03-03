Anthony Rizzo throws shade at Astros in middle of at-bat

The MLB world has been relentlessly trolling the Houston Astros over their sign-stealing scandal, and ESPN opened the door for the Cubs to do exactly that during Monday’s spring training game against the Angels.

ESPN mic’d up a few of the Cubs players, with Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo among them.

KB had some fun at the plate, but he essentially trolled himself for failing to reach base. As for Rizzo, he had some fun at well — but his was at the Astros’ expense.

Rizzo was attempting to get some solid contact at the plate, but it wasn’t working for him, so he pleaded for a bit of “help,” which was really a shot at the Astros, given their trash can banging.

“Someone bang for me,” he said with a smile.

"Someone bang for me." Anthony Rizzo wanted some help with this pitch 😬 (via @espn) pic.twitter.com/ypeDqbME5l — SI MLB (@si_mlb) March 2, 2020

Perfect troll job.