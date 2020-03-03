Boychuk leaves game after taking skate to face

NEW YORK — Another Islander suffered an injury at the hands of an errant skate blade. The victim this time was Johnny Boychuk, who took the skate of Montreal Canadiens forward Artturi Lehkonen to the face.

The incident occurred with 11:18 left in the third period and the Islanders defenseman sprinted off the ice holding his face. It was the third incident this season that involved an Islander player getting injured by a skate.

In December, Cal Clutterbuck had his wrist cut by a skate blade in Boston and Casey Cizikas was cut on his leg in early February.

The Islanders lost Tuesday’s game to the Canadiens, 6-2.