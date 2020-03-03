Could Tom Brady sign with the 49ers in free agency?

The Tom Brady sweepstakes started out slow, but it’s certainly picked up, with roughly one-fifth of the NFL’s teams having interest in the Patriots quarterback.

Brady is set to hit free agency in just a few weeks, and the Patriots reportedly are going to allow him to field other offers. First off, they’re not a team that gets into bidding wars. And, in addition to that, they also believe New England is still the best fit for him, given his familiarity with the coaching staff and their system in place.

In the meantime, Brady’s camp has been speaking with other teams, and apparently, a mystery organization has entered the mix. Tom Curran reported that the 49ers are communicating with Brady’s camp about potentially bringing him to San Francisco.

ICYMI: @tomecurran tells @AdamSchein he believes the 49ers conversation surrounding Tom Brady is real from both sides pic.twitter.com/5L1bkA7NeK — Mad Dog Sports Radio (@MadDogRadio) March 3, 2020

Sign Brady, and trade Jimmy Garoppolo back to New England — who says no?