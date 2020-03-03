Jaylen Brown throws down insane 360 dunk against Nets (Video)

Jaylen Brown — along with Jayson Tatum — has stepped up as one of the Celtics’ leaders this season, in the wake of Kyrie Irving’s departure.

And the two, along with new addition Kemba Walker, have the Celtics playing great ball, with solid locker-room chemistry as well.

Brown, like Marcus Smart, is a great two-way player, and he showed one of those sides durin Tuesday’s game against the Nets. He threw down a sick 360 dunk in transition just a few minutes into the game, and you’ll want to check it out below.

Wow.