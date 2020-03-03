Joanna Jedrzejczyk Scouting Report

Vitals

5’6″ 115 lbs (Women’s Strawweight)

66″ reach, Orthodox

Aug 18, 1987

Record

16-3 (UFC: 10-3)

Current Streak

1 straight win

Training

multiple Muay Thai & kickboxing championships

Championships Held

UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion: 2015-2017 (five successful title defenses)

Strengths

– world class striker

– tall & long for a strawweight

– has beaten many of the top fighters in the weight class already

– KO power in her hands

– extremely quick with her strikes

– young & in her prime

– very aggressive & confident

– can get into opponent’s head with her attitude

– very active striker – lands lots of strikes

– outstrikes her opponents about 3:1

– very good with the jab

– has wicked elbows, kicks & knees

– great at stuffing takedowns

– good striking defense

– great gas tank

– part of one of the best fight teams in the world – American Top Team

– has only lost to two people in her career

Weaknesses

– very inaccurate striker

– strictly a striker at this point – does she have any wrestling or BJJ skills?

– can be (T)KOd

– can go overboard on trash talk & cause her to be distracted

– Rose Namajunas seems to have her number

– doesn’t finish many fights recently – becoming more of a point fighter

– struggles with the weight cut to 115 pounds

Synopsis

Joanna Champion rose like a supernova in the nascent women’s strawweight division. Now that she’s been usurped, can she rise again?