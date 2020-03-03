Leon Draisaitl scores four goals in a single game against Predators

Leon Draisaitl of Cologne, Germany is putting together a sensational season. It is one that is making him part of not only the Art Ross Trophy conversation, but Hart Trophy conversation as well.

On Monday, Draisaitl became the fifth player this season to score four goals for his team and help his team get the victory as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Nashville Predators 8-3 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. Draisaitl was also one of two Oilers to notch five points as he had four goals and one assist. Connor McDavid of Richmond Hill, Ontario had one goal and four assists for five points.

There were four other Oilers with a multi-point game. They were Ryan Nugent-Hopkins of Burnaby, British Columbia (three assists), Darnell Nurse of Hamilton, Ontario (three assists), Josh Archibald of Regina, Saskatchewan (one goal and one assist for two points), and Kailer Yamamoto of Spokane, WA (one goal and one assist for two points).

Draisaitl scored the Oilers second goal of the game and his 40th of the season with 29 seconds left in the first period from McDavid and Ethan Bear, which put the Oilers up 2-0 at the time. Draisaitl put the Oilers up 5-3 from Yamamoto and Nugent-Hopkins at 5:17 of the third period. He notched the hat trick at 8:28 of the third period from Nugent-Hopkins to put the Oilers up 7-3 and then closed out the scoring with his fourth goal of the game from McDavid and Nurse on the power play at 9:55 of the third period to put the Oilers up 8-3.

The four other players to score four goals in a game and help his team win in 2019-20 are David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins, James Neal of the Oilers, Anthony Mantha of there Detroit Red Wings and Jack Eichel of the Buffalo Sabres. Zach Sanford of the St. Louis Blues scored four times in a losing cause.

Draisaitl currently leads the NHL with 107 points (43 goals and 64 assists). He has 13 more points than McDavid, who is in second place. The Oilers are second in the Pacific Division with 78 points and two points back of the Vegas Golden Knights.