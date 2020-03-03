Marcus Smart taunts Jarrett Allen after swatting shot into oblivion (Video)

Celtics forward Marcus Smart is one of the most versatile players in the NBA, as he truly can do it all.

Smart can start or come off the bench. He can score at the rim or knock down perimeter jumpers. And, most importantly, he’s a gritty defender who brings it with 110 percent intensity every time he steps foot on the floor.

Jarrett Allen learned that lesson during Tuesday’s game against the Nets, when Smart rejected him at the rim. Smart let him know about it afterward, doing the Dikembe Mutombo finger wag gesture for all to see.

Smart rejects Jarrett Allen at the rim and hits him with the finger wag! pic.twitter.com/TDwZyMYgQh — The Render (@TheRenderNBA2) March 4, 2020

Classic Smart.