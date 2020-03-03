Rapid Recap: Brown, Hayward hurt in disastrous loss to Nets

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

What a mess.

The Celtics lost Jaylen Brown (hamstring), Gordon Hayward (knee contusion) and their manhood (ripped away by Caris Lavert) in tonight’s 129-120 OT loss to Brooklyn.

Without Jayson Tatum (illness) and Kemba Walker limited by a minutes restriction, the Celtics still led the Nets 71-50 late in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn looked defeated. And then Caris Lavert happened. The dude went nuclear in the 4th quarter (26 of his 51 points) as the Celtics defense collapsed. They gave up 51 points in the quarter. 51 points in 12 freaking minutes. The final three points came when Lavert drained three free-throws after a dumb, dumb, dumb foul by Marcus Smart with 0.2 seconds remaining.

So what happened? Yes, injuries played a role in the collapse. So did awful executive in the final minute. But I’m also looking at the coach. Because this crap happens when you treat games like exhibitions. Guys screw around too much and eventually, it catches up to you. Stevens went 10 deep in the 1st quarter! There was no real rhyme nor reason to his rotation tonight.

Let’s just hope we don’t miss out on the 2nd seed by one game.

Marcus Smart with the block AND finger wag: pic.twitter.com/Gd6MN6fWcB — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) March 4, 2020

Strange first quarter here in Boston, after which the Celtics lead 33-28. Brad Stevens played 10 guys — including Carsen Edwards, who has been out of the rotation forever, and Robert Williams, who has been out with a hip issue the past three months. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) March 4, 2020

Halftime: Celtics 56, Nets 43. Theis has 10 points. Smart and Walker with 9 each. Ten players have scored for the Celtics. LeVert has 14 for Nets. @sports_ledger @BrocktonSports — Jim Fenton (@JFenton_ent) March 4, 2020

Video of Daniel Theis inadvertently contusing (real medical term) Gordon Hayward's right knee. Hayward is out for the rest of the game. pic.twitter.com/JI5ba4Mjdu — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) March 4, 2020

Romeo with the poster! pic.twitter.com/V3OzjtUJe0 — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) March 4, 2020

Time for a new suit. pic.twitter.com/O0Xm1XDRUB — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) March 4, 2020

Hack-a-Timelord! — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) March 4, 2020

Jaylen Brown still grabbing at his right hamstring, conferenced with trainers during timeout. He's not going back in. — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) March 4, 2020

Caris LeVert Gets fouled shooting the 3 pic.twitter.com/sMhJqcobTd — The Render (@TheRenderNBA2) March 4, 2020

Caris Levert scored 26 points in the 4th quarter and Boston gave up 51 overall. What a disaster — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) March 4, 2020

Marcus Smart had to be escorted off the court after having a heated conversation with the refs 😡 pic.twitter.com/63KeiFUPkG — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 4, 2020

Clam up, Marcus. You fouled him.