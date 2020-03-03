Technology in Football has Become Indispensible 

Like most other things in the modern world, sports have been completely taken over by technologies of all sorts. Ranging from tracking technologies on the fields to online streaming technologies and instant tracking of players’ every move at sites like bet365 in the USA, a sports match without serious technological impact is nearly impossible nowadays.

In this article, we take a look at the most modern technologies being used in American football. We find out how teams use high tech to improve their trainings, how the league and the media use it to make watching the games more thrilling and what we might expect in terms of tech in the sport in the future.

1. The MVP Training Dummy

No matter how good a player may be, regular training is crucial. This goes for every sport and football is no exception, but as you might expect, training can be more dangerous in this than most other sport. With tackling being such an important part of the sport, solutions for safer trainings were always very welcome.

The MVP training dummy is exactly one such solution that was recently introduced. Standing for Mobile Virtual Player, this dummy is remote controlled and used to practice tackling while reducing the risks of injuries and concussions which are quite common in football trainings. These dummies have already been tested and are showing promising results, so expect to see them at NFL trainings more often in the future.

2. Scouting Technologies

Companies such as Catapult and XOS Digital have been at the forefront of developing tracking technologies used by teams in both NFL and college football leagues. Real time data trackers are able to provide scouts with more accurate statistical analysis of each player, helping them make better picks from the pool of college football players, while also helping teams understand their strengths and weaknesses and improve in various aspects of the game.

Other technological advancements from these companies also allow sensors to be inserted into balls, allowing for tracking of the spin, velocity and other stats related to the ball movement. All of these stats combined allow to make the most informed decisions on how to train and improve than ever before.

3. Vidsys

Major games such as the Super Bowl attract incredibly large crowds, often creating logistical and security challenges for the authorities. Vidsys is a company that helped the organizers of multiple Super Bowls such as the city of Houston manage the security by allowing for video footage sharing and collaboration and creating a better situational awareness with their video technologies.

Technologies such as these are becoming more important for the cities organizing major football matches, as well as other large scale events and we can expect the impact of companies like Vidsys to become even greater in the coming years.

4. Fan Jersey

Another incredibly fun and engaging piece of technology created by Wearable Experiments, Fan Jersey is a shirt that fans can wear during matches to help them get an even more intimate experience of the game.

As the game progresses and players are infused with adrenaline during every play, the jersey allows fans to feel vibrations in accordance with what’s happening on the field. This way, every single fan wearing the shirt can feel like he is a part of the action, completing the sensation of cheering on a football team.

5. Zebra Technologies

While there is nothing quite as thrilling as watching a match live, the reality is that most fans cannot make it to the games or simply can’t fit into the stands. For this reason, television transmissions of the matches are crucial to giving the fans an experience of being a part of the team.

Zebra Technologies teamed up with NFL to create RFID tags that can be inserted into the players’ shoulder pads and provide all sorts of crucial statistics for instant use in TV broadcasts. This way, fans at home get an even more complete rundown of what’s happening on the field than those actually watching the game. These stats are also used by betting companies to provide an even more complete live betting experience.