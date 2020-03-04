Lamoriello: Boychuk is OK, no damage to eye

The Islanders caught a break with Johnny Boychuk’s scary injury on Tuesday.

Boychuk is ok after taking a skate blade to the face, Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello told reporters at the team’s practice facility on Wednesday. Boychuk got caught by Artturi Lehkonen’s skate on his eyelid and had to have 90 stitches.

“He’ll be fine,” Lamoriello said. “It’s just a matter of time with the eye opening-up and him feeling good.”

There is no timetable for Boychuk’s return, Lamoriello said, according to Brian Heyman. For the time being Noah Dobson will take his place, but Thomas Hickey could be recalled on an emergency basis with some other unspecified defensemen banged up.