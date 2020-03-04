Leonard Fournette's social media activity indicates he wants to be traded away by Jaguars, too

It was only two years ago when the Jaguars were a play away from defeating the Patriots in the AFC Championship game, and punching their ticket to the Super Bowl, yet it feels like an eternity.

And it’s crazy, because had Blake Bortles completed a simple pass to running back Leonard Fournette on a wheel route late in the game, the Jaguars would’ve emerged victorious, and the two would be among the heroes in that game.

But it didn’t turn out that way, as Tom Brady led the Patriots on a ferocious second-half comeback, as he often does, and now, Fournette is left looking at a roster that contains less than half of that 2018 team’s starters.

Gone is cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and AJ Bouye, wide receiver Allen Robinson, linebacker Telvin Smith, Bortles, and EVP Tom Coughlin, among others, with defensive end Yannick Ngakoue wanting out as well.

As for Fournette, well, he doesn’t appear interested in sticking around, either. He took to Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday to react to the news that Bouye had been traded to the Broncos, suggesting that he’s one of the only OGs left, and that he’s not happy about it.

Fournette will be playing out the final year of his contract in 2020, but teams likely won’t be lining up to pay him $8.6 million, nor will the Jaguars be thrilled about the $4.4 million in dead cap money, so it’s hard to see him going anywhere — at least not in the near future.