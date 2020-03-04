NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Caris LeVert

Hoops Manifesto

March 4, 2020

Mar 3, 2020; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert (22) drives against Boston Celtics point guard Carsen Edwards (4) during overtime at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

 

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Caris LeVert – Brooklyn (vs Boston)

51 points, 17-26 FG, 12-18 FT, 5 3PTs, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal

Wow – what a night for LeVert.

 

