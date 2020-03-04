Tottenham's Eric Dier hops into stands, gets into heated shouting match with fan (Video)

Tottenham suffered one of its most disappointing losses of the season on Wednesday, losing to Norwich City in penalty kicks.

The loss eliminated them from FA Cup play, which essentially killed any hopes of the team winning any hardware this season.

Fans in the stands at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium were not happy about it, either. One particular guy was having some words with the players as they made their way to the locker room, and that didn’t go over well with Eric Dier, who actually entered the stands and got into a heated shouting match with him.

Eric Dier has just run up to the west stand lower and has been involved in an altercation with a #THFC fan pic.twitter.com/PocIdxtZ7t — The Spurs Web ⚪️ (@thespursweb) March 4, 2020

Here’s a close-up view of the altercation.

Eric Dier just came into the stand and had a fight with fan next to me 😱 pic.twitter.com/nMGVcDWegX — Jascha Selby (@jselby123) March 4, 2020

Dier has to take the high road there. That simply can’t happen.