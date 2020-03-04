Watch: Female fan releases comically awful 'anthem' for Raiders' move to Las Vegas

Raiders fans located on the West Coast but not in California are excited about the team’s move to Las Vegas, as they can watch their team on the field, but can also party it up in the hours leading up and following the game.

Las Vegas is particularly excited, as the city’s inhabitants have never had a professional football team. Hell, up until the Golden Knights came into town a few years ago, they didn’t have any pro team to root for.

One particular female fan was so excited that she put together a hype video for the team, and yeah, it’s awful, but it’s worth a laugh.

We are the Vegas Raiders is the NEW Vegas Raiders Anthem Just Win Baby!https://t.co/MUYAa4uQ1n #RaiderNation #JJRS pic.twitter.com/SNXEpBw56J — JediRich.com™️ STUDIOS (@JediRichCom) March 1, 2020

So, that’s a thing.