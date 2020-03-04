Watch UFC President Dana White call Tom Brady, pitch him on signing with Raiders

A number of teams are vying for Tom Brady’s services, as the six-time Super Bowl winner prepares to hit free agency, but one of the most powerful figures in the MMA world is doing all he can to hope the Patriots quarterback comes to his town.

UFC President Dana White has made it quite clear that he wants the Raiders to sign Brady, now that the team has relocated to Las Vegas. White even told Brady that himself, in a phone call on Wednesday.

The conversation looked a bit staged, as White posted a video of it on his Instagram live story, but it was still interesting nonetheless.

“First of all, I’m a Boston guy through and through,” White said. “I want you to go with the Patriots. But let me make my last pitch. Las Vegas would love to have you here with the Raiders.”

“Thanks man, it’s been a lot of patience for me and obviously being where I’ve been for 20 years,” Brady responded. “It’s been an amazing experience. I don’t know what the future holds right now. I’m just trying to be patient through this process. It’s my first time going through it.”

Dana White doing his best to convince @TomBrady to join the @Raiders next season 👀 (via @danawhite) pic.twitter.com/lZBN3ZIQJq — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 4, 2020

White could certainly help Brady explore marketing options in Las Vegas, although Brady doesn’t really need it, given how strong his TB12 brand already is.