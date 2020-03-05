Knicks rumors indicate team could trade for Chris Paul after season

No one expected Chris Paul to put up the numbers he’s been putting up this season, as he’s clearly been motivated to stick it to the Rockets for wanting to get rid of him, and has also been sending a message to the rest of the league that he can still play.

CP3 was forced to take a back seat in Houston, as the Rockets are James Harden’s team — and always will be. But Paul is one of the most ball-dominant players in the league, and that marriage just didn’t work out well.

Now that Paul has his own team in Oklahoma City, though, and the offense is running through him again, he’s thriving. He’s averaging 17.5 points per game, and actually ranks 18th in total minutes played — even at 34 years of age.

As such, he clearly still some has gas left in the tank, and a number of teams are interested in him in the future. The Knicks are apparently at the front of the list, as a report has already surfaced about the team looking to try to trade him away to New York this summer.

The Knicks, according to NBA sources, have been gathering intel on All Star Chris Paul and could make a run at him this summer. Paul, 34, carries a huge contract but he’s had a resurgent season in OKC & is proven leader. (He was also once represented by…Leon Rose.) — Frank Isola (@TheFrankIsola) March 5, 2020

This isn’t a huge surprise, although the news is coming a bit early, with free agency still months away. However, the Knicks are clearly looking to bring in a big-name player or two to build around their young stars, and CP3 was once represented by Leon Rose, who now runs the Knicks.