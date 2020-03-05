Podcast: Penn State's latest bracketology outlook

Penn State’s recent slide on the hardcourt has had a negative impact on its outlook for the NCAA tournament, but the Nittany Lions are still a very safe bet to be playing in the NCAA tournament.

With one final game remaining in the regular season before the Big Ten tournament, Penn State could benefit from a few good ones before Selection Sunday. Two noted bracketologists (Joe Lunardi of ESPN and Jerry Palm of CBS Sports) still have Penn State getting a No. 4 or No. 5 seed. But a few wins in the Big Ten tournament could boost that seeding at the last minute.

Also in today’s episode of Locked on Nittany Lions, the future of Big Ten hockey looks to be very promising and the question of who is Penn State’s top rival had a surprising answer form the FOX Sports college football Twitter account.

Locked On Nittany Lions is a daily podcast with new episodes every Monday through Friday on the Locked On Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the show on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, and iHeart Radio.

Locked on Nittany Lions is now on YouTube!

Be sure to follow Locked On Nittany Lions on Twitter.

You are also invited to like Locked On Nittany Lions on Facebook.