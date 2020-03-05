Rockets general manager Daryl Morey actually 'hated' Russell Westbrook when he played for Thunder

Russell Westbrook doesn’t have many friends in the NBA, as he’s one of those players that you love to have on your team, but hate to square off against.

Westbrook has taunted his opponents many times after scoring with his “rock the baby” gesture, and he’s also trash talked them both on the court, as well as off it — in speaking to reporters. He has no problem putting his name on a quote regarding how he feels about his opponents, often even signing up for it.

He’s gotten under the skin of his opponents, and apparently has had the same effect on general managers. The Rockets elected to trade for Westbrook this past summer, to replace Chris Paul, but general manager Daryl Morey revealed that he actually “hated” the veteran point guard when he played for the Thunder.

“When [he] was in OKC, I hated him. I’ll be frank,” Morey said on Fox Sports’ “First Things First.” “He played with such a passion, and he would win games with his energy alone. Here, it’s the same thing.”

Daryl Morey on Westbrook shooting less 3s: "He's smart. He sees the floor open. We don't have a lot of conversations with Russ on how he should play because he's a guy who plays with passion and energy and you can't not love it. When he was in OKC, I hated him. I'll be frank." pic.twitter.com/yRnbwAxLFE — Salman Ali (@SalmanAliNBA) March 3, 2020

Most players would care if their general manager said that, but Westbrook is probably laughing about it right about now.