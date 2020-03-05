Touchdowns and Tangents: NFL Combine, XFL, Tom Brady and More

Kenny and Pete break down the first day of the NFL Combine as well as the latest from the XFL and free agency rumors.
Crissy Froyd, from the USA Today Sports Network, shares her takes on the relevance of the NFL Combine and hand sized. She covers the LSU Tigers and Tennessee Titans so she drops gems on them as well.
Froyd also shares some insights on how she continues to ascend in journalism.
Otherwise, Kenny and Pete get into their usual takes and tangents about the NFL Combine, NFL Free Agency and the NFL Draft. Kenny also has some XFL insights from his coverage.
Thank you to everyone who has sent their condolences, prayers and support. The truth is, I've been grieving for a bit now and I find peace knowing he is at peace. I will still miss him and it breaks my heart to know my bros and sis didn't have him as long as i did. I still had to post something for someone who was crucial to my foundation. Here's my monologue and eulogy on @tds_tangents. Listened back to it for the first time today. I pray everyone else is good. #rip #grandparudy #saintrudy #rudythegoat
Pete closes the show with a dedication to his recently dead grandpa, Rudy Escobar. Rest in Power.
