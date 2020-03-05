Watch Christen Press score unbelievable goal vs England

The future of the US Women’s National Team sure appears to be in good hands, as the team has managed to retain nearly all of their stars after winning the World Cup last year.

Up front, in the future years, though, it’ll be tough to replace superstar striker Alex Morgan, as her leadership and goal-scoring prowess make her one of the best to have ever played the position.

But she’s not alone, either.

Christen Press has emerged as the Robin to Morgan’s Batman, and she scores some ridiculous goals. England found that out during Thursday’s SheBelieves Cup match, when Press curled a ball into the corner of the net — first class.

Listen to the sound Sebastian Salazar makes on the replay. It is like he just took a bite of the best steak he has ever eaten. https://t.co/RsLD1poETe pic.twitter.com/gYIsmx78kJ — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) March 6, 2020

Wow.