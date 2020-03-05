Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday March 6

3:30am: Thunder Dome 33 ($13.13 Epicentre.tv)

7:00am: Absolute Championship Akhmat MMA 105 (acamma.com)

9:00am: 2020 PIAA Individual State Wrestling Championships (FloWrestling)

10:30am: 2020 NJCAA Wrestling Championships (FloWrestling)

11:00am: Aliu Bamidele Lasisi vs. Norbelto Jimenez/JR Magboo vs. Nurtas Azhbenov (ESPN+)

11:00am: 2020 EIWA Championship (FloWrestling)

1:00pm: PBC on FOX Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)

5:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)

5:30pm: UFC Live: UFC 248 Preview (ESPN2)

6:00pm: UFC 249 Press Conference (ESPN.com/UFC Fight Pass)

6:00pm: 2020 National Youth Duals (FloWrestling)

7:00pm: UFC 248 Weigh-Ins (ESPN.com/UFC Fight Pass)

7:00pm: Fight To Win 137 (FloGrappling)

8:00pm: Invicta Phoenix Series 3 (UFC Fight Pass)

8:00pm: Bishop Fight Promotions: AKA 11 (FloCombat)

9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 83 (UFC Fight Pass)

10:00pm: Best of Combate Americas (AXS)

Saturday March 7

3:00am: Demsey McKean vs. Jonathan Rice/Jacob Ng vs. Valentine Hosokawa ($13.13 Epicentre.tv)

3:00am: Eternal MMA 52 (UFC Fight Pass)

3:30am: Kings of Kombat 26 ($13.13 Epicentre.tv)

9:00am: 2020 PIAA Individual State Wrestling Championships (FloWrestling)

9:30am: 2020 Terminator World Championships (FloWrestling)

10:00am: 2020 Big Ten Wrestling Championships (FloWrestling)

10:00am: 2020 New England Championships (FloWrestling)

10:30am: 2020 NJCAA Wrestling Championships (FloWrestling)

11:00am: 2020 EIWA Championship (FloWrestling)

11:55am: Big 12 Wrestling Tournament (ESPN+)

12:00pm: MAC Wrestling Tournament (ESPN+)

2:00pm: Jono Carroll vs. Scott Quigg/Callum Johnson vs. Igor Mikhalkin (DAZN)

3:00pm: Alfred Meli vs. Danny Dignum/Curtis Felix Jr. vs. Sam Gilley (ESPN+)

3:00pm: Cage Warriors 112 (UFC Fight Pass)

6:00pm: 2020 National Youth Duals (FloWrestling)

6:30pm: UFC 248 Prelims (ESPN+)

7:00pm: NFC 124 (FloCombat)

8:00pm: UFC 248 Prelims (ESPN)

8:00pm: NAIA Wrestling Championships (ESPN3)

8:00pm: Adam Kownacki vs. Robert Helenius/Efe Ajagba vs. Razcan Cojanu (Fox)

8:00pm: Night to Fight: Clarkson vs. Duffus ($19.99 Fite.tv)

10:00pm: UFC 248 ($64.99 Pay-Per-View)

Sunday March 8

1:00am: UFC 248 Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

1:15am: UFC 248 Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)

9:00am: Big Ten Wrestling: On The Mat (Big Ten Network)

10:00am: 2020 Big Ten Wrestling Championships (FloWrestling)

10:00am: 2020 New England Championships (FloWrestling)

11:00am: ACC Wrestling Championships (ACC Network)

11:55am: Big 12 Wrestling Tournament (ESPN+)

12:00pm: MAC Wrestling Tournament (ESPN+)

3:00pm: Big Ten Live: Big Ten Wrestling Championships (Big Ten Network)

3:30pm: Big Ten Wrestling Championships (Big Ten Network)

5:30pm: Copa Podio: Faber vs. Ortiz ($14.99 Fite.tv)

6:00pm: 2020 National Youth Duals (FloWrestling)

8:00pm: Combat Jiu Jitsu Worlds: The Featherweights (UFC Fight Pass)

Top-10 Viewing Options: Boxing takes a weekend off while UFC and college wrestling pilots the weekend.

1. UFC 248: Yoel Romero is fixing to get his style bent! Plus Joanna attempts to make another run at the mountaintop at the division she put on the map.

2. WRESTLING TOURNAMENTS!: Division I conferences, NJCAA, high school, you can’t swing a dead cat without hitting year-end wrestling tournaments!

3. Adam Kownacki vs. Robert Helenius/Efe Ajagba vs. Razcan Cojanu: All heavyweights on the card. Could be some hard-hitting highlight knockouts, could be some cardio-less slogs!

4. Invicta Phoenix Series 3: I’m such a sucker for tournaments, and one-night contender tournaments? Bring. It.

5. Combat Jiu Jitsu Worlds: The Featherweights: It’s a 16-man tournament featuring some of the best grapplers in the world. You probably can’t get any more competitive. Please someone humiliate Imanari.

6. Jono Carroll vs. Scott Quigg/Callum Johnson vs. Igor Mikhalkin: Both fighters are one rebound fight removed from losing a world title fight. You have to think the winner slots in for another crack.

7. Copa Podio: Faber vs. Ortiz: Just a mega-loaded California grappling card. Tournaments, superfights, just a full card of submissions. Urijah Faber and Dustin Ortiz is a solid headliner to bring casual eyes to it.

8. Fight To Win 137: Feels like for the first time in 2020, F2W is finally hitting a stride here. It’d be insane to live up to their 2019, but they’re still a damned good show.

9. UFC 249 Press Conference: Goddammit you two, STAY HEALTHY.

10. Best of Combate Americas: AXS can put together a damned good Best Of package.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. 62kg Muay Thai Bout: James Toomey vs. Leonardo Grillo [Combat Fight Series 4]

4. 63kg Kickboxing Bout: Andy Turland vs. Saad Boumekhila [Combat Fight Series 4]

3. ISKA British 88kg Championship: Cliff Aylmore vs. Reon Wong [Combat Fight Series 4]

2. ISKA Southern Area 72.kg Championship: Luke Thompson vs. Richard Keeler [Combat Fight Series 4]

1. WBC Women’s Flyweight Muay Thai Championship: Grace Spicer vs. Lara Fernandez [Combat Fight Series 4]

BOXING

5. Vacant WBC Continental Americas Heavyweight Championship: Frank Sanchez (14-0) vs. Joey Dawejko (20-7-4) [PBC on FOX]

4. Vacant WBO Intercontinental Super Middleweight Championship: Rohan Murdock (24-1) vs. Zach Parker (18-0) [Matchroom on DAZN]

3. Heavyweight Bout: Efe Ajagba (12-0) vs. Razvan Cojanu (17-6) [PBC on FOX]

2. Heavyweight Bout: Adam Kownacki (20-0) vs. Robert Helenius (29-3) [PBC on FOX]

1. Junior Lightweight Bout: Jono Carroll (17-1-1) vs. Scott Quigg (35-2-2) [Matchroom on DAZN]

MMA

5. Lightweight Bout: Beneil Dariush (17-4-1) vs. Drakkar Klose (11-1-1) [UFC 248]

4. Welterweight Bout: Li Jingliang (17-5) vs. Neil Magny (21-7) [UFC 248]

3. UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship: Zhang Weili (c) (20-1) vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk (16-3) [UFC 248]

2. Welterweight Bout: Alex Oliveira (19-8-1) vs. Max Griffin (15-7) [UFC 248]

1. UFC Middleweight Championship: Israel Adesanya (c) (18-0) vs. Yoel Romero (13-4) [UFC 248]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. Submission-Only Grappling Superfight: Dustin Ortiz vs. Urijah Faber [Copa Podio]

4. Fight To Win Black Belt Welterweight Championship: Marcio Andre vs. Michael Liera Jr. [Fight To Win 137]

3. 195lb Black Belt Bout: Lucas Barbosa vs. Roberto Jimenez [Fight To Win 137]

2. Inaugural Combat Jiu Jitsu Worlds Featherweight Championship [Combat Jiu Jitsu Worlds: The Featherweights]

1. NCAA Conference Tournaments

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man who had a whole one month in the black before dipping right back into the red attempts to talk in a way that’s not out of his ass.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Alex Oliveira vs. Max Griffin

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Adam Kownacki over Robert Helenius

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC 248

Upset of the Week: Joanna Jedrzejczyk over Weili Zhang

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Weili Zhang