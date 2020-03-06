Andrei Vasilevskiy notches 21st career shutout

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy of Tyumen, Russia notched his 21st career shutout on Thursday. Vasilevskiy made 32 saves as the Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Vasilevskiy made eight saves in the first period, 12 saves in the second period and 12 saves in the third period. Max Domi of Winnipeg, Manitoba led the Canadiens with five shots on goal.

Offensively for Tampa Bay, the Lightning got multi-point games from Victor Hedman of Ornskoldsvik, Sweden and Nikita Kucherov of Maykop, Russia. Hedman had two goals and Kucherov had one goal and one assist for two points. The other Lightning goal scorer was Alex Killorn of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

On the season, Vasilevskiy has a record of 34 wins, 13 regulation losses and three losses in extra time. He has three shutouts, a goals against average of 2.56 and a save percentage of .921.

Vasilevskiy’s two other shutouts this season came in consecutive games. The first was in a 4-0 Tampa Bay win over the Arizona Coyotes on January 9 and the second was in a 1-0 Tampa Bay win over the Philadelphia Flyers on January 11 at the Wells Fargo Center.

Over the last three seasons, all Vasilevskiy has been able to do is win. He led the National Hockey League in wins during the 2017-18 season as he had 44 victories. Then once again in 2018-19, Vasilevskiy led the NHL with 39 wins, and then this season, Vasilevskiy has a NHL-leading 34 wins. It is very possible that Vasilevskiy could win 10 or more games this season and either tie or break his career high in wins. The Lightning have 15 more regular season games this season.

Tampa Bay is currently in second place in the Eastern Conference. With a record of 42 wins, 20 regulation losses and five losses in extra time, they have 89 points and are nine points back of the first place Boston Bruins, who have 98 points.