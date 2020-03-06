Dion Waiters ran over poor biker with car, then bragged about it on Instagram (Video)

The newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers has a checkered past, and that’s why fans aren’t thrilled about the news of the team having signed free agent Dion Waiters.

Waiters has had his issues both on and off the court, on every team he’s played for. Most recently, he was on the Heat, where he struggled with issues regarding his weight, which caused disagreements with his coaching staff. And while Waiters can create his own shot, and did so quite well, the chemistry issues he caused clearly caused distractions at times.

Not only that, the edibles Waiters consumed on the Heat team plane proved to be the last straw, after he got sick and had to be admitted to a local hospital. The Heat released him, and he’s been a free agent — until now.

The Lakers signed Waiters on Friday, and fans have been looking at some of his past “activities.” One of his most recent hijinks was when he hit a biker with his car — posting a video of it on his Instagram story for everyone to see.

Dawg Dion waiters really did this shit on his IG story 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/N8kIZznT4i — Jimmyri 🤧 (@1JCARMOUCHE) March 1, 2020

It’s really not funny, so it’s hard to see why Waiters felt that way. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Rajon Rondo and other veterans will have to keep the immature Waiters in check, otherwise they may regret not signing JR Smith instead.