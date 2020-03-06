Patrick Mahomes revealed he just recently learned how to read NFL defenses

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is already on track to be one of the greatest to ever have played the position, and he’s going to be even better.

Mahomes was named league MVP in the 2018 season, and had it not been for a knee injury, he likely would’ve won the award again this past season. Still, he won Super Bowl MVP — a great consolation prize.

Here’s the crazy thing, though. In 2018, when he did win the award, he actually didn’t even know how to read defenses, which he revealed on the most recent edition of HBO’s “The Shop.”

#Chiefs QB @PatrickMahomes: "I didn't understand how to read defenses until like halfway through last year." "I understood coverages, but how to be able to pick up little tendencies defenses do, stuff that Brady and them have do… I was just playing." pic.twitter.com/7TSAM9GbdN — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 6, 2020

It’s scary to think just how good Mahomes can become.