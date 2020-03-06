The Most Bizarre Match in UFC History

Bad news for all MMA bettors. If you placed a wager on Ion Cutelaba you probably lost it due to the referee’s mistake. However, there is a chance that the Virginia State Sports Commission will consider Ion Cutelaba’s appeal and possibly change the final outcome to “no contest”, or declare the fight invalid.

Ion Cutelaba Lost Due to Referee Bad Decision

The UFC Fight Night in Norfolk will be one to remember. We have witnessed one of the most bizarre fights in the history of the organization.

Ion Cutelaba admitted in an interview with the reporters that he had deliberately acted restraint against Ankalaev and was waiting for him on the counter.

The third fight of the main card was a very short duel between Ion Cutelaba and Magomed Ankalaev. The match ended with Ankalaev’s technical knockout. However, Cutelaba was not cleanly hit nor shaken at any point in the fight.

After the attack, he acted like he was shaken, although he defended himself well in those moments. The referee almost stopped the fight twice, but Cutaleba’s quick counters showed that he was very much in the fight. Cutaleba did it once again, only this time even the referee believed him and stopped the match. However, his tactic was to play possum and wait for counterattacks which is not against the rules. The Moldovan fighter was shocked, as was the audience, who loudly displeased the judges’ decision that favored the Russian fighter.

Cutelaba’s Side of Story

It was truly one of the most bizarre moments we saw in the UFC, which Cutelaba himself tried to explain.

“The moment the referee stopped the fight I was hitting the counter. It was my fight plan and the referee thought I was falling. But that was my fight plan,” Cutelaba said in an interview.

He also added:

”I came all the way from Moldova, 14 or 15, to show the world I am the best, and the referee didn’t leave me to fight,” he said. “Every (strike) that my opponent did, I controlled it. When the referee stopped the fight, I was countering. This was a part of the game plan, and the referee thought I fell. But that was part of the game plan.

Longtime MMA judge Big John McCarthy has sharply criticized his fellow judge Kevin MacDonald for his decision to stop the match. He said that there are fighters who are shaken up and there are fighters who are just acting. There is a big difference. The judge can be happy Cutelaba didn’t hit him after he decided to stop the match.

We all know there is no place for those kind of mistakes in UFC. The organization must do something about it because if they do not, it will happen again.