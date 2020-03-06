MMA

UFC 248 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

UFC 248 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

By March 6, 2020

By:

 

Attendance:   TBA
Gate:   TBA

 

(click on fighter’s name for career earnings)

Israel Adesanya:   $540,000 ($500,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

Yoel Romero:   $380,000 ($350,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Zhang Weili:   ($40,000 fight week incentive pay)

Joanna Jedrzejczyk:   ($30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Beneil Dariush:   ($10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Drakkar Klose:   ($5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Neil Magny:   ($20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Li Jingliang:   ($10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alex Oliveira:   ($15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Max Griffin:   ($5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sean O’Malley:   ($3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jose Alberto Quinonez:   ($5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mark Madsen:   ($3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Austin Hubbard:   ($3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Rodolfo Vieira:   ($3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Saparbek Safarov:   ($4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gerald Meerschaert:   ($5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Deron Winn:   ($3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Emily Whitmire:   ($4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Polyana Viana:   ($4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Giga Chikadze:   ($3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jamall Emmers:   ($3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Danaa Batgerel:   ($3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Guido Cannetti:   ($5,000 fight week incentive pay)

 

 

