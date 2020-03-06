MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Mar 6/20

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Mar 6/20

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Mar 6/20

March 6, 2020

Dec 14, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Petr Yan (red gloves) reacts after defeating Urijah Faber (blue gloves) during UFC 245 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Bantamweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Henry Cejudo 469
2 2 2 Marlon Moraes 228
3 3 5 Cory Sandhagen 199.5
4 4 3 Aljamain Sterling 187
5 5 4 Petr Yan 168.5
6 6 8 Pedro Munhoz 153
7 7 10 Cody Garbrandt 142
8 8 7 Jose Aldo 129
9 9 11 Rob Font 126
10 10 15 Marlon Vera 124.5
11 11 9 Jimmie Rivera 115.5
12 12 14 Song Yadong 112
13 13 12 Cody Stamann 102
14 15 Brian Kelleher 96
15 14 Nathaniel Wood 86.5
16 16 Eddie Wineland 84
17 17 Ricky Simon 82.5
18 29 13 John Dodson 81.5
19 18 16 Raoni Barcelos 80
20 19 Rani Yahya 73.5
21 20 Urijah Faber 64
22 21 6 Raphael Assuncao 63
23 22 Alejandro Perez 62
24 24 Ryan Benoit 56.5
25 25 Louis Smolka 51
26 26 Said Nurmagomedov 49
27 33 Brett Johns 48
28 27 Casey Kenney 43
29 35 Merab Dvalishvili 42
30 28 Jonathan Martinez 40
31 30 Kyung Ho Kang 37.5
32 31 Jose Alberto Quinonez 35
33 52 Mario Bautista 34.5
34 32 Montel Jackson 33.5
35 34 Andre Ewell 32
36 37 Enrique Barzola 24
37 38 Teruto Ishihara 16.5
38 39 Guido Cannetti 16
39 40 Chris Gutierrez 14.5
40 35 Frankie Saenz 12.5
41 41 Hunter Azure 10
41 41 Jack Shore 10
41 58 Journey Newson 10
41 41 Randy Costa 10
45 45 Heili Alateng 9.5
45 45 Sean O’Malley 9.5
47 47 Benito Lopez 9
47 47 Cole Smith 9
47 41 Miles Johns 9
50 49 Davey Grant 8.5
51 50 Liu Pingyuan 7.5
52 NR Kyler Phillips 5
53 52 Felipe Colares 4.5
53 55 Geraldo de Freitas 4.5
53 55 Vince Morales 4.5
56 57 Aiemann Zahabi 4
57 58 Anderson dos Santos 0
57 58 Danaa Batgerel 0
57 58 Domingo Pilarte 0
57 58 Gabriel Silva 0
57 58 Martin Day 0
57 58 Mitch Gagnon 0
57 58 Ode Osbourne 0
57 NR Tony Gravely 0

Check back Monday for our flyweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

