UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Mar 6/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Bantamweights.
Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Henry Cejudo
|469
|2
|2
|2
|Marlon Moraes
|228
|3
|3
|5
|Cory Sandhagen
|199.5
|4
|4
|3
|Aljamain Sterling
|187
|5
|5
|4
|Petr Yan
|168.5
|6
|6
|8
|Pedro Munhoz
|153
|7
|7
|10
|Cody Garbrandt
|142
|8
|8
|7
|Jose Aldo
|129
|9
|9
|11
|Rob Font
|126
|10
|10
|15
|Marlon Vera
|124.5
|11
|11
|9
|Jimmie Rivera
|115.5
|12
|12
|14
|Song Yadong
|112
|13
|13
|12
|Cody Stamann
|102
|14
|15
|Brian Kelleher
|96
|15
|14
|Nathaniel Wood
|86.5
|16
|16
|Eddie Wineland
|84
|17
|17
|Ricky Simon
|82.5
|18
|29
|13
|John Dodson
|81.5
|19
|18
|16
|Raoni Barcelos
|80
|20
|19
|Rani Yahya
|73.5
|21
|20
|Urijah Faber
|64
|22
|21
|6
|Raphael Assuncao
|63
|23
|22
|Alejandro Perez
|62
|24
|24
|Ryan Benoit
|56.5
|25
|25
|Louis Smolka
|51
|26
|26
|Said Nurmagomedov
|49
|27
|33
|Brett Johns
|48
|28
|27
|Casey Kenney
|43
|29
|35
|Merab Dvalishvili
|42
|30
|28
|Jonathan Martinez
|40
|31
|30
|Kyung Ho Kang
|37.5
|32
|31
|Jose Alberto Quinonez
|35
|33
|52
|Mario Bautista
|34.5
|34
|32
|Montel Jackson
|33.5
|35
|34
|Andre Ewell
|32
|36
|37
|Enrique Barzola
|24
|37
|38
|Teruto Ishihara
|16.5
|38
|39
|Guido Cannetti
|16
|39
|40
|Chris Gutierrez
|14.5
|40
|35
|Frankie Saenz
|12.5
|41
|41
|Hunter Azure
|10
|41
|41
|Jack Shore
|10
|41
|58
|Journey Newson
|10
|41
|41
|Randy Costa
|10
|45
|45
|Heili Alateng
|9.5
|45
|45
|Sean O’Malley
|9.5
|47
|47
|Benito Lopez
|9
|47
|47
|Cole Smith
|9
|47
|41
|Miles Johns
|9
|50
|49
|Davey Grant
|8.5
|51
|50
|Liu Pingyuan
|7.5
|52
|NR
|Kyler Phillips
|5
|53
|52
|Felipe Colares
|4.5
|53
|55
|Geraldo de Freitas
|4.5
|53
|55
|Vince Morales
|4.5
|56
|57
|Aiemann Zahabi
|4
|57
|58
|Anderson dos Santos
|0
|57
|58
|Danaa Batgerel
|0
|57
|58
|Domingo Pilarte
|0
|57
|58
|Gabriel Silva
|0
|57
|58
|Martin Day
|0
|57
|58
|Mitch Gagnon
|0
|57
|58
|Ode Osbourne
|0
|57
|NR
|Tony Gravely
|0
Check back Monday for our flyweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
Comments