WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (3/6): Go Home Show Before 'Elimination Chamber,' Tag Team Gauntlet Match, And More

This edition of Friday Night SmackDown took place at the Keybank Center in Buffalo, New York. The show featured A Moment Of Bliss segment and Alexa’s guests was advertised to be members of this year’s Hall Of Fame class, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman, The NWO. Bayley and Sasha Banks compete in a tag team match against Lacey Evans and Naomi and The Firefly Fun House makes it’s return for the first time since Super Showdown. This was also the go home show for Elimination Chamber.

The show kicked off with A Moment Of Bliss. Alexa and Nikki are in the ring and welcome everyone. Alexa introduces everyone that is being inducted for the Hall Of Fame this year. Alexa lays down the challenge for The Kabuki Warriors for the Women’s Tag Team Championship. She then introduces The NWO to the show. Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman come down to the ring. Nikki says she is the biggest fan of theirs and takes a selfie with them. Alexa asks if they can call Sean Waltman X Pac or 123 Kid or other names he’s been called. Sean says to just call him a Hall Of Famer. Alexa brings up Goldberg to them. She asks Nash what Roman has to do to beat Goldberg. He says he forgot he beat Goldberg back in WCW. He says to call Scott Hall to use the taser again.

Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro interrupt and Sami says everyone needs to stop living in the past and look to the future. He claims they are the future and will prove it when they take the Intercontinental Championship from Braun Strowman at Elimination Chamber. Sami praises Scott and Kevin’s Intercontinental title runs but then insults Sean Waltman for saying he carries their bags. Kevin insults Sami for looking like Seth Rogan after a stomach flu. The NWO were ready to fight them until Sami, Cesaro and Shinsuke back down. Sami says they are focused more on Braun than the NWO.

Braun comes out and takes Shinsuke and Cesaro out on the stage. The NWO trap Sami in the ring. Sami escapes as he uses Alexa as a shield to get away from Braun. Braun throws the props from the segment out of the ring. Braun claims that all three of them will get these hands at Elimination Chamber. He says it will be “Too Sweet” as a nod to the NWO.

Sasha Banks and Bayley Defeated Naomi and Lacey Evans

Kayla Braxton interviews The New Day before their gauntlet match. Kofi is asked if he can recreate KofiMania. He says he is focused on winning tonight’s match and winning the tag titles in the Elimination Chamber match to go into WrestleMania 36 as the champs.

Bayley and Sasha brag about their win. They talk trash about The Bellas go into the Hall Of Fame before they do. They praise each other and say they are each others role models.

Shorty G tells Apollo Crews backstage that if he is in trouble in his match with Sheamus then he has Apollo’s back.

Sheamus Defeated Apollo Crews

Drake Maverick tells Drew Gulak that he wants to fight Daniel Bryan. Drew says Drake is not ready for that. He tells Drake some of Daniel’s weaknesses until Daniel Bryan interrupts. He challenges Drew to a match at Elimination Chamber.

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville Defeated Carmella And Dana Brooke

Bray Wyatt appears on Firefly Fun House. He reveals why he chose Cena and Rambling Rabbit reveals that it was revenge for losing to him at WrestleMania 30. Bray thanks Cena because he would not have created the Firefly Fun House if it wasn’t for Cena. He says he forgives John but The Fiend doesn’t forget or forgive. He says life is a circle and it goes round and round as a full circle.

Kayla Braxton interviews King Corbin. Corbin says him and Roman are finished after she mentions Roman. he is about to reveal his WrestleMania plans until Elias interrupts him by playing his guitar. Corbin insults him by calling him a one trick pony and that he lives in a fantasy world. He warns Elias and walks away.

Otis and Tucker get ready for the gauntlet match. Otis walks up to Mandy and tells her that he apologizes for showing up late for their date. She tells Otis that it’s too late and a girl doesn’t like to be stood up like that. She walks away as Tucker consoles Otis.

Tag Team Gauntlet Match Where The Winner Will Be The Final Entrant In The Elimination Chamber Match

Heavy Machinery Eliminated The New Day, Lucha House Party, The Uso’s And Miz And John Morrison.

All caution gets thrown to the wind when The #NewDay collide with #HeavyMachinery in the high-stakes #SmackDown Tag Team Gauntlet Match! pic.twitter.com/vuvfoSpLr7 — WWE (@WWE) March 7, 2020

Dolph Ziggler And Robert Roode Eliminated Heavy Machinery To Win The Gauntlet Match

The show ends with Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode celebrating their win as they will have the advantage going into Elimination Chamber which is the last pay per view before WrestleMania 36.