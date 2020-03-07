Fight breaks out in Guardians-Defenders XFL game (Video)

The XFL is a new league, so teams aren’t necessarily rivals yet, but that doesn’t mean emotions don’t run high during games.

There’s so much on the line for these players, many of which are attempting to audition for the NFL, and the high stakes put plenty of pressure on guys.

The margin for error is small, so these guys leave it all on the field every play. Sometimes they even like to rub it in with some good old-fashioned trash talk, and that doesn’t always go over well with their opponents. That’s what happened during Saturday’s game between the New York Guardians and the Dallas Defenders, when a fight broke out.

The referees were not playing around, either, as players from both teams were ejected.