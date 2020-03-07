MMA

UFC 248: Adesanya vs Romero
Mar 7, 2020
T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas, Nevada

 

UFC 248: Adesanya vs Romero Results

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

11,705 –  slightly above average

UFC PPV cards range between 15,450-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,400

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweight Championship:
Israel Adesanya   (18-0, #1 ranked middleweight) vs Yoel Romero   (13-4, #5 ranked middleweight)

Women’s Strawweight Championship:
Zhang Weili   (20-1, #3 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk  (16-3, #4 ranked women’s strawweight)

Lightweights:
Beneil Dariush   (17-4-1, #19 ranked lightweight) vs Drakkar Klose   (11-1-1, #40 ranked lightweight)

Welterweights:
Neil Magny   (21-7, #25 ranked welterweight) vs Li Jingliang   (17-5, #23 ranked welterweight)

Welterweights:
Alex Oliveira   (19-8-1, 2 NC, #29 ranked welterweight) vs Max Griffin   (15-7, #54 ranked welterweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Bantamweights:
Sean O’Malley   (10-0, #45 ranked bantamweight) vs Jose Alberto Quinonez  (8-3, #32 ranked bantamweight)

Lightweights:
Mark Madsen   (9-0, #65 ranked lightweight) vs  Austin Hubbard   (11-3, #68 ranked lightweight)

Middleweights:
Rodolfo Vieira   (6-0, #34 ranked middleweight) vs Saparbek Safarov   (9-2, #45 ranked middleweight)

Middleweights:
Gerald Meerschaert   (29-12, #21 ranked middleweight) vs Deron Winn   (6-1, #51 ranked middleweight)

 

Early Prelims (ESPN+ – 6:30 pm Eastern)

Featherweights:
Giga Chikadze   (8-2, #54 ranked featherweight) vs Jamall Emmers   (17-4)

Bantamweights:
Danaa Batgerel   (6-2, #57 ranked bantamweight) *** WINNER VIA TKO

vs Guido Cannetti   (8-4, #38 ranked bantamweight)

 

