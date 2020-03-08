From sports to sex: benefits of CBD for recreational use

It is proven that cannabis has many interesting properties for therapeutic use, but also for recreational use. The CBD helps to enjoy leisure time better, as it increases concentration and sociability or helps overcome fatigue and stress. One of the most interesting applications is its ability to improve sexual relations and remove anxiety, thanks to the linking of the endocannabinoid system with orgasm.

Cannabis demonstrates every day that its therapeutic properties are multiple and varied. Investigations are leading agencies and public authorities to open the door to regularization of their use, at least partially. In these advances, the CBD is the undisputed protagonist, since it is the compound that presents the least risks and negative effects.

But beyond its therapeutic uses, CBD also provides very interesting positive effects from a recreational perspective. One of the best known is to increase the ability to concentrate those who consume it. This is due to its influence on the regulation of the level of dopamine, a neurotransmitter molecule that improves concentration and allows signals to travel properly through the brain. If you are one of those people who have difficulty following a movie, a series or a book because they get lost and lose the thread, you should know that the CBD can help you in this. This is one of the advantages of applying CBD to leisure and recreational situations.

But there are more, and here we tell you some of them.

Have fun practicing sports with the help of CBD

Cannabidiol is the only cannabinoid that the World Anti-Doping Agency (AMA) has officially removed from the list of banned substances. This decision was taken in 2018, supported by numerous scientific research confirming the positive effects of the CBD for athletes.

Thus, it is an excellent complement both if you practice sport on a regular basis or if you do it only on time. The main property that we should look for is its natural anti-inflammatory and analgesic action. Its regenerating and relaxing effect on muscles and tissues is useful for people who suffer injuries or have made an intense effort. For example, there are many cases of CBD use in sports with a high level of stress for the body, such as football, athletics or marathon, which, over time, can have serious consequences for the health of athletes.

There are many trainers and physical trainers who recommend CBD to improve the post-sport muscle recovery phase. At the end of the activity it is important to avoid excessive accumulation of lactic acid, which is easier if the muscles are relaxed. In this way, the CBD accelerates the recovery of the organism through the action it exerts on the receptors of our endocannabinoid system.

Hangover: the least funny face of a crazy night



If you have ever suffered from excess alcohol, surely you know the hangover and its unpleasant symptoms: headache, malaise, nausea … The reason for this feeling is that a body intoxicated by alcohol causes an inflammatory response of the body for an increase in the production of histamines, molecules that communicate that there is something strange to combat and expel. They are also related to nausea, excess gastric juices, diarrhea and flatulence.



But we have good news: CBD is a great ally to overcome the worst effects of the hangover. Its relaxing effect will help you, when you return from spree, to enjoy a deep sleep for the necessary time, which will favor the recovery of the organism affected by alcohol. Do not forget that it also has antiemetic properties. In addition, cannabidiol also acts against the headache so characteristic of the hangover, thanks to its general analgesic function. Its anti-inflammatory properties also counteract the immune system response triggered by alcohol.