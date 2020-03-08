How to choose the right Lacrosse Stick for you

Choosing the right lacrosse stick is essential because you want to get one that is high quality and can help you in your game, there are many to choose from, and you need to do your research.

Once you have found the quality stick that you have been looking for, you will be able to relax and play the game.

1. Understanding The Parts Of A Lacross Stick

The head is the top of the lacrosse stick. The bottom handle is the shaft. Some sticks get customized, and complete sticks come with both a strung head and shaft.

The player determines stick length

Attack players need a stick that measures 40 to 42 inches.

Defensive and midfielders use a long stick that is 52 to 72 inches.

Goalies use a stick that is 40 to 72 inches long.

A player’s preference determines the exact size of the stick.

a. Lacross Stick Shaft

Modern shafts are usually made of hollow metal. Most lacrosse sticks get made from aluminum, titanium alloys, or carbon fiber composite. They are octagonal and come with grips.

b. Lacrosse Stick Head

According to this article from Lacrosse Pal, a lacrosse stick head must be an NCAA approved for professional players. An NFH head is legal for high school players.

A universal head is legal for all levels of players.

The head of the goalie’s stick is much larger at 10 to 12 inches. The side portion of the head is not allowed to be more than 2 inches tall in any league.

c. Types of Lacrosse Stick Pockets

The most common type of pocket is mesh. Nylon webbing gets woven into the side pocket. Nylon laces get woven around four adjustable leather straps that can be easily be adjusted, and traditional pockets are found with these.

d. Lacrosse Shooting Strings

Shooting strings are positioned near the top of the stick’s head and will affect a ball’s balance and direction.

The shooting strings are commonly hockey skate laces, and they are used to make a smoother path for the ball to run outside of the pocket. Nylon strings get used for a crisper feel, and you can handle the stick easier and smoother.

What determines whether your shot will have a “whip” are the shooting strings, and they will determine the rate of the angle of the ball when it leaves the head of the stick Typically, attack players would want more whip in their stick.

2. Helpful Ideas For Beginners

-Find a stick that has a 32-inch wide face, and this will help you throw accurately and make it easier to catch.

-To master the basics, use a wider head.

-The most durable sticks are aluminum.

-It would help if you broke in the head before you play.

-Allowing for more adjustments, advanced players use these types of sticks.

-Defenders usually use a long stick.

-The pocket depth can get adjusted for different players.

-Pocket depth is up to a person’s personal preference.

-A short stick makes it more comfortable to control.

-For you to learn how to throw correctly and the in the best way, find a stick that has a broad face for easier catching and flatter scoop for ground ball pickups.

Finding the perfect lacrosse stick takes time and research. You want to find one that helps you play your best. There are many styles to choose from that will fit your personal preferences.

If you are a beginner, you will want to read on the conditions of the game and to choose a lacrosse stick for beginners. But if you choose the right stick, then you can be on your way to playing a fabulous and successful game.