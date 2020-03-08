Look: DC Defenders fans show off beer cup snake for the ages

DC Defenders fans had to endure their team going through a quarterback change, as the team finally elected to bench Cardale Jones in favor of 22-year-old Tyree Jackson, and for that, they needed to consume plenty of beer.

It was a beautiful day in the district, at 60 degrees and sunny, so fans were out in full force for the game against the Battlehawks at Audi Field.

They also drank plenty of beer while there, and they collaborated to produce this amazing beer cup snake, because teammate is so important in football.

We'd love to know how many brews it took to make this delicious piece of artwork happen.pic.twitter.com/qXrohJi4X6 — The Sports Daily (@SportsDailyBlog) March 8, 2020

Beautiful.