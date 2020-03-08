Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: James Harden

By March 8, 2020

By:

Mar 8, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) handles the ball inside while Orlando Magic forward Wes Iwundu (25) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

James Harden – Houston (vs Charlotte)

30 points, 8-22 FG, 8-10 FT, 2 3PTs, 10 rebounds, 14 assists, 2 steals

A quadruple double when you include his 10 turnovers!

 

